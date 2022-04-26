Emphasis on world-class education in Delhi schools: Sisodia

Visakhapatnam: In the last seven years, people of New Delhi have been given an opportunity to work on governance and it is unknown to say if it has transformed or not but signs of change have certainly set in, said Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Speaking at length about the initiatives taken by the Delhi government in the education sector here on Monday, the Deputy Chief Minister said two things were largely focused – one is fixing the problem of the education system and using education to fix the problems faced in the society, he stated.

The Deputy Chief Minister was present at GITAM, Vizag campus to address students, academicians and civil society members as part of their change-makers series. As a part of the exclusive series, national and global leaders visit GITAM campuses, and share their insights, facilitating an outside classroom learning opportunity for teachers and students.

Explaining how the change was brought in education, the Deputy Chief Minister said, "We increased the budget allocated to education and to improve infrastructure. We have started training programmes for teachers and sent our government school teachers to universities such as Harvard and Columbia and countries like Singapore and Finland. We want teachers to provide world-class education, but they can only do that when they know what the rest of the world is doing in the field of education. The focus is also on shifting classroom teaching to producing better learning outcomes."

Speaking on the occasion, president of GITAM M Sribharath said, "The faculty members and students would draw inspiration from Sisodia to bring a positive change in the society through their own respective subjects and area of specialisations. Anecdotes from his life will be good guiding principles, especially for the students."