Employees discharging duties with care, says TTD chief

Tirupati: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman YV Subba Reddy on Thursday made a surprise inspection of the luggage deposit centre at Alipiri here on Thursday.

Following the allegations in the social media on which posts showing the workers who are handling the luggage at the Alipiri centre, openly rough up with bags were posted which went viral leading to condemnation from devotees against the TTD management, Chairman without informing TTD officials and the concerned visited the luggage centre to see himself how the staff at the centre handling the pilgrims luggage in the centre to validate the truth behind the social media posts.

Chairman after inspecting the luggage centre, interacted with devotees over the process of transportation of the baggage to Tirumala.

The TTD is providing free luggage transport to the pilgrims who prefer to go to Tirumala on foot through the two pedestrian paths at Alipiri (Tirupati) and Srivarimettu, 20 km from Tirupati, so as to relieve the burden of carrying the bags by the pilgrims reaching Tirumala on foot.

Speaking later, the TTD Chairman said there was no truth in the allegations made in the social media and also by some leaders of the opposition parties and added that employees were discharging their duties with care at the luggage counters and transporting the baggage without causing any damage to them.

He urged the devotees not be carried away by such reports intentionally made by some vested interests to malign the image of TTD.