Employees’ welfare our aim, says AP NGGOs state chief

Vijayawada: Stating that employees’ welfare is the aim and lifeline of the organisation, AP NGGOs Association state president A Vidyasagar said the strength of lakhs of employees continues to be the driving force behind the association’s vision and action plan.The elections for the new executive committee of the AP NGGOs Association, NTR district unit, were held here on Saturday. A large number of employees from across the district participated in a rally from Old Bus Stand to the NGO Home.

Addressing the gathering, Vidyasagar said the AP NGGOs Association, with its 75-year-long journey, has been a witness to several historic milestones. He said a major share of the benefits currently enjoyed by employees is the result of the association’s relentless struggle. AP NGGOs state general secretary D V Ramana said that elections have been completed in over 200 taluks and district-level elections are underway, with the state unit notification expected next month. In the election for NTR district executive committee, all 17 posts were filled unanimously. B Satyanarayana Reddy was elected president while V V Prasad vice-president, P Ramesh general secretary, B Satish Kumar treasurer among others.