Empowering girls means empowering future

Vijayawada (NTR District): Girls should raise their voice on their problems to get justice, stated R Suez, Director of Maarpu Trust, while addressing the second-year degree students at Maris Stella College here on Monday.

The Trust and the college have jointly organised the programme as part of the series of guest lectures on various themes of girl security and empowerment.

Suez said that there are number of enactments, which are a great support these days. She underlined the importance of social responsibility pointing out that if anything happens to our neighbour, we need to raise an alarm. The informers' details will be kept secret. Reeling out a number of live examples of how woman of any age can be a victim, she said that there is a need to have the knowledge of these issues.

Legal counsellor of Domestic Violence Cell P Koteswaramma spoke about legal protection for girls when they are harassed, go through domestic violence or raped, eve-teased and scores of other problems. She narrated very interestingly how from birth to death females suffer and how they can be protected seeking legal help.

Counselling psychologist Dr Kalyani, speaking on how to manage adolescence, made the students identify problems they face in adolescence.

She gave tips to students to cope with stress and emotional distress. She also said that students have to create a self-image of themselves and strive towards achieving it.

Social counsellor on Managing Marriage Work Sudha discussed pre-marital life and how youth are approaching marriage, problems faced by young couples, and what role parents play.

The students participated very actively in all sessions and asked questions and clarified their doubts.

Dr Sr Lavanya, Dean of Student Affairs and Dr Naga Sundari, Head of the Department of MBA coordinated the programme.