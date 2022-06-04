Encourage beneficiaries to expedite construction process, staff told

Parvathipuram: Collector Nishant Kumar along with sub collector Bhawna inspected housing layouts and gram sachivalayams at Baliji Peta and Sitanagaram mandals of the district on Friday. He instructed officials to speed up the construction of the layouts without compromising quality of construction and supply quality material to the beneficiaries. He asked gram sachivalaya and housing staff to motivate the beneficiaries to speed up the construction. He appealed beneficiaries to avail the benefits from the scheme and coordinate with officials.

Collector also examined the attendance of the staff, the working culture and beneficiary lists. During his visit, he said that stringent action will be initiated against corrupt officials.

He directed officials to address petitions received during Spandana programmes so that public will not suffer. He asked the staff to serve better with commitment.