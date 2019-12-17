Encourage bright students, Deputy CM P Subhash Chandra Bose tells teachers

Eluru: Deputy Chief Minister P Subhash Chandra Bose has called upon teachers to encourage students who exhibit creative ideas and help them succeed in life.

Participating in birth centenary celebrations of great educationalist Ch SV Murthy Raju at Government Degree College at Ganapavaram on Monday, Bose said creativity was not a property owned by any one single person.

The teachers should recognise the talent in the student and encourage them accordingly. He said Murthy Raju followed the beliefs of BR Ambedkar that social and economic development was possible through education only and established about 80 schools in the district.

Presiding over the meeting, Minister for Housing Ch Sriranganadharaju said that Murthy Raju was a true Gandhian and elected as MLA for six times and served people. District Collector R Muthyala Raju said that Murthy Raju had always strived for the development of education in society.MP K Sridhar, MLA P Vasu Babu and others were present.