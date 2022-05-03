Encourage sportsmanship in children, parents were told by SP Malika Garg

Ongole: Prakasam district SP Malika Garg advised parents to let their children utilise summer camps for sports and games and encourage their talent. She inaugurated Summer Sports and Games Coaching Camp-2022 for the police children organised by District Police Department at Police Parade Grounds in Ongole on Monday. She started a friendly run by waving off the flag and played soccer with the children for a while to instil sportive spirit in them.

The district police are organising Summer Camp for the children for almost ten years, but no camp was held in the last two years due to Covid. This year, they are organising the camp from May 2 to May 28, from 6 am to 8.30 am and again from 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm. As part of the camp, the children will play football, tug of war, shuttle badminton, running, some indoor games and other sports, under the coaching of the Police Children's Committee President Rajendra and national athletes from the department.

Speaking on the occasion, SP Malika Garg said that all of them will be given the opportunity to participate in this camp, which would be a great pleasure for the students, who have been away from games for the last two years due to the pandemic. She suggested the children take advantage of summer coaching camps during the summer holidays to become proficient in the games of their choice.

She advised the parents to uncover the hidden sports skills in their children and encourage them in their interested sports to reach higher peaks in the future. The SP opined that children need physical fitness very much to be in both mental and physical well-being with sports nowadays. The SP stated that special measures have been taken to promote meritorious sportspersons in the police families.

AR ASP Ashok Babu, DSB DSP B Maryadas, AR DSP Raghavendra, Ongole Rural CI Rambabu, RIs Hari Babu, SK Mouliddin, players and other officials also participated in the programme.