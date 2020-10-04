Encroachments mushroom between Nellore-Muthukur

Nellore: Encroachments on the road margins and pavements have increased a lot during the lockdown as the officials turn a blind eye on such developments. Consequently, the problem for the safety of commuters arose between 24-km stretch between Muthukur gate in Nellore town and Muthukur/Krishnapatnam Port due to congested roads.

In fact, several illegal encroachments come up between Muthukur gate and Krishnapatnam Port via Dhanalakshmi Puram, Kakupally, Madaraju Gudur Junction, Brahmadevam, and Muthukur town becoming a hurdle for the movement of vehicles. Encroachers from local villages, who tried to find some livelihood source during the lockdown and subsequently settled there constructing pucca structures.

In Nellore, these encroachments initially started with people from Godavari districts, who dump plants from Rajahmundry, Dowleswaram, Kadiyapulanka, Kadiyam, and other villages and sell locally setting up temporary shelters inside the encroachment. In fact, they are digging borewells, getting power connection and arranging shelters in the place. The encroachers are initially starting some tea stalls and finally converting them as small hotels arranging temporary shelters in the city limits. Some are using them as vehicle parking lots and temporary warehouses. It is very important road connecting Muthukur and Krishnapatnam Port and the vehicular traffic was huge earlier. But due to increased accidents on the road, the traffic was diverted via direct road from the NH to the Port touching Golagamudi.

"Buses, school vans, mini trucks, and other vehicles are moving on the road and the problem would pose a threat to the movement of vehicles soon if encroachments are not removed. Not only Nellore municipal authorities, but gram panchayats also should focus on this problem. But they are not responding due to influence of local politicos," said P Ramana Reddy from Kakupalli. Dhanalakshmi Puram, Kakupalli, MR Guduru, Brahmadevam, and Muthukur are thickly populated areas and the locals visit Nellore city for all works. They do not have any space for walking or commuting because of encroachments in many areas. They appeal to the administration to find a solution for the menace of mushrooming encroachments dotted on roadside.