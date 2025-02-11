Encroachments on municipal lands will not be tolerated

Anantapur: MLA Daggubati became furious on learning about the encroachment of municipal land within the Anantapur Municipal Corporation.

He made it clear that he will immediately conduct a survey of the encroached area and take back the municipal land. He participated in the grievance redressal programme held at the Anantapur Municipal Corporation office.

He received complaints directly from the people along with Municipal Corporation Commissioner Balaswamy. He patiently enquired about everyone’s problems along with the officials.

Some complained that the Central Park land in the city has been encroached, while others have complained about issues like drainage, street lights, and drinking water. MLA Daggupati has issued orders to the municipal officials to take immediate action on all the issues.

He pointed out that the Central Park land was very valuable and some people have encroached it. The MLA said that a survey would be conducted immediately and the encroached land would be reclaimed. He also said that a 20-acre land near Prasannayapalli, was also encroached. Even this piece of land would be reclaimed.

He made it clear that encroachments would not be tolerated. He criticised the previous YSRCP government for not responding to people’s problems during the last five years.

He said that a 60 MLD water plant was sanctioned to resolve the drinking water problem during the previous Telugu Desam Party rule. The works have been completed and the water supply would resume.

He said top priority would be accorded to creation of infrastructural facilities. He explained that the Anantapur Urban constituency was being developed with the cooperation of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Municipal Commissioner Balaswamy said that the people’s problems would be resolved as per the instructions of the MLA.