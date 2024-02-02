Endowment dept. organises Kalyana Mahotsav of Shri Venkateswara Swami in Tadepalligudem,

The Devadaya Charity Department recently organized the Seven Pradakshinas and Kalyana Mahotsav of Vadapalli Shri Venkateswara Swami in Tadepalligudem, West Godavari District. The arrangements for the event were inspected by the Deputy Chief Minister of the State and Devadaya Charitable Affairs Minister, Kottu Satyanarayana. As part of the Dharma Prachara mahotsavam, seven rounds of Lord Venkateswara Swamy of Vadapalli are being organized on the third Saturday of this month. Special queue lines have been arranged for devotees to perform seven rounds of Swami on the palanquin.

Every Saturday, thousands of devotees visit Vadapalli to seek blessings from Sri Venkateswara Swami. According to the belief of the devotees, if they visit the Swami for seven weeks and perform seven circumambulations, their wishes will come true. To facilitate this, a special arrangement has been made at the Balusulamma temple in Tadepalligudem as part of the Dharma Prachar Mahotsavam. The devotees will have the opportunity to perform seven circumambulations for about two hours on the third Saturday of this month from 4 to 6 pm. Following this, Swami's marriage mahotsavam will begin at 6 pm.

Deputy CM Kottu Satyanarayana urged devotees to take advantage of these opportunities to seek the grace of Swami. He examined the arrangements and made suitable suggestions, including setting up two queues to ensure smooth movement for devotees. Various dignitaries, including Balusulamma Gudi Devasthanam Chairman Kottu Anjibabu, Vattipolu Ramu, Garlapati Veerakumar, Vadapalli Devasthanam EV Satyanarayana Raju, R&BDE Koteswara Rao, Town CI Subramaniam, also attended the event.