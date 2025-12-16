Energy conservation awareness rally held

Ongole: Prakasam district Joint Collector R Gopalakrishna emphasised the need for extensive public awareness on electricity conservation and efficient usage.

As part of National Energy Conservation Week, Prakasam district circle of the Central Power Distribution Company Limited (CPDCL) Circle organised an awareness rally here on Monday. JC Gopalakrishna flagged off the rally from Vidyut Bhavan to Church Centre, with participation from numerous college students and employees of the electricity department.

Speaking on the occasion, Gopalakrishna stressed the importance of educating people, especially youth, about safe and economical power usage while promoting non-conventional energy sources. He urged citizens to utilise the PM Suryaghar scheme and announced week-long special programmes in various formats.

The JC, along with the SE Venkateswarlu unveiled posters and banners for the campaign.