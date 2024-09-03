Energy dept distributes solar lanterns to flooded area in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: IN response to the recent heavy rains and subsequent flooding that disrupted power supply in many parts of Vijayawada, the energy department has taken proactive measures to prevent affected areas from remaining in darkness. The department has initiated the distribution of solar lanterns to residents in flood-affected regions.



Energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar, along with other officials, demonstrated the functioning and benefits of these solar lanterns to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The solar lanterns are designed to provide light using solar energy, and they can also function using conventional power sources, making them a versatile solution for areas experiencing power outages.

On Monday, energy department supplied 1,000 solar lanterns to the Vijayawada collectorate for distribution to flood-affected areas. The Chief Minister directed that the lanterns be handed over to ward secretariats to assess the needs of residents and distribute them accordingly. An additional 4,000 solar lanterns have been procured and will soon be distributed to further support those impacted by the floods.

The meeting with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was attended by Ravi Kumar, special chief secretary of the department K Vijayanand AP Solar Power Corporation MD Dr M Kamalakar Babu.