AP Emerges as Role Model in Energy-Efficient Innovations

AP creates national record by implementing NECP in all Anganwadi Centers despite challenging global energy conditions.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu gives green signal for supplying energy-efficient induction stoves to all Anganwadi Centers on saturation basis.

Phase-I success: Energy Efficiency Services Limited supplied 11,400 induction stoves with utensils to Anganwadi Centers.

AP Govt. orders procurement of induction stoves and utensils for the remaining 44,346 Anganwadi Centers under the Women Development & Child Welfare Department.

Major benefits: safer cooking without open flames and ₹24 crore annual LPG savings through energy-efficient 1200W induction stoves.

Vijayawada AP, 15th March 2026: The Government of Andhra Pradesh, which has been playing a pivotal role in the National Energy Conservation Movement, has taken a landmark decision to adopt energy-efficient innovative technologies in all Anganwadi Centers (AWCs) on a saturation basis under the National Efficient Cooking Programme (NECP) of the Union Government.

This significant initiative comes amidst the prevailing global situation where the world is grappling with an energy crisis and supply shortfalls, highlighting the State’s proactive approach towards sustainable energy solutions.

With this initiative, Andhra Pradesh has created a national benchmark in implementing proactive women-welfare programs while promoting the modern, safe and Energy-Efficient (EE) electric cooking solutions which also helps for environmental sustainability.

Accordingly, Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri. N. Chandrababu Naidu has given the green signal and approved for supplying energy-efficient induction stoves to all Anganwadi Centers through the Women Development & Child Welfare (WD&CW) Department with the support of Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) under the Ministry of Power, Government of India said PS. Pradyumna, Secretary to CM.

Under Phase-I, EESL has already supplied 11,400 energy-efficient induction stoves to AWCs, and the programme has been successfully implemented with continuous monitoring by the department.

Now, as per the Government’s orders, EESL has initiated the process to supply the remaining 44,346 Electric induction stoves, thereby ensuring 100 percent coverage of all Anganwadi Centers in the State.

Key Benefits of the Programme.

*Cost Savings: Switching to 1200W induction stoves is projected to significantly reduce recurring LPG costs, with annual savings estimated at ₹24 crore.

*Environmental Impact: The programme is expected to avoid nearly 28,327 tonnes of CO₂ emissions every year, contributing to environmental protection.

*Safety and Health: Induction stoves eliminate open flames, thereby reducing fire hazards and improving kitchen safety.

Better Working Conditions: The initiative will create cooler, cleaner and safer working environments for Anganwadi workers, particularly during the hot summer months.

Energy Efficiency: Induction cooktops are around 30 percent more energy-efficient than conventional LPG stoves.

The initiative, led by the WD&CW aligns with the Union Government’s “Go Electric” campaign and the NECP promoted by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) along with EESL.

It may be recalled that recently Chief Minister Shri. N. Chandrababu Naidu, in the presence of Sri. Manohar Lal Khattar, expressed strong support for clean cooking technologies that reduce environmental impact and improve quality of life.

Describing the initiative as a major milestone, PS. Pradyumna who is looking after the subject in CMO said that the programme marks an important step in Andhra Pradesh’s journey towards energy efficiency, women’s empowerment and sustainable development. It also supports India’s broader climate commitments under global frameworks.

The Chief Minister is fully committed to adopting global technologies in energy efficiency and renewable energy, ensuring that the benefits of technological progress reach people at the grassroots level, Secretary to CM added.

A. Surya Kumari, Secretary of the WD&CW said that

According to reports received by the Director Venu Gopal Reddy Anganwadi organizers and teachers have expressed happiness over the success of the first and largest pilot project under Phase-I, which was launched by the Minister Smt. Gummadi Sandhya Rani on the occasion of World Environment Day.

Under the current global circumstances, the initiative of the State Government has also been appreciated by energy-efficiency experts who are keen on addressing climate change challenges.

Thanking the Government of Andhra Pradesh for supporting NECP and for taking a prompt decision to provide energy-efficient induction stoves to 100 percent of Anganwadi Centers, Akhilesh Kumar Dixit, CEO of EESL, said the move is a bold step towards protecting the environment while safeguarding the interests of the women community.

He added that by continuously adopting energy-efficient innovative technologies, Andhra Pradesh has emerged as a role model for other states in India.