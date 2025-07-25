Energy minister pushes for faster green projects

Vijayawada: Energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar has urged Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) to collaborate closely with the State Energy Department to accelerate the construction of Compressed Biogas (CBG) plants across Andhra Pradesh. The Minister emphasised that these green energy initiatives will greatly benefit local farmers and create significant employment opportunities for young people, fostering public support for their establishment.

The directive came during a high-level meeting on Thursday at the Secretariat, where progress on Reliance’s green energy investments in the state was reviewed. Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar chaired the meeting, which included Special Chief Secretary Energy K. Vijayanand, JMD APTRANSCO Kirthi Chekuri, MD NREDCAP M Kamalakar Babu, and senior RIL officials.

The Minister specifically called for the expedited setup of Reliance CBG plants and announced bi-weekly reviews.

He noted that CBG plants in Vayumadugu and PC Palli are expected to be completed and commissioned by March 2026. Beyond Prakasam district, CBG plants are also being established in select constituencies of Sri Sathya Sai, Nandyal, and Anantapur districts. The next phase will include plants in Kandukur, Atmakur, and Udayagiri areas of Nellore district.

Reliance representatives expressed satisfaction with the state government’s full cooperation, noting that the CBG plants would provide crucial support to local farmers and create diverse employment opportunities. Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar instructed the Energy Department and relevant agencies to provide all necessary support, including fast-tracking land allotments, resolving inter-departmental issues promptly, and coordinating closely with Reliance teams at the district level.