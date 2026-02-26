Engineering student killed after two-wheeler collides lorry in Bapatla

A engineering student Sahasra (20) lost her life in a road accident after her scooty collided with a parked lorry on Vadarevu-Piduguralla road in Bapatla district.

The victim identified as Sahasra, who was riding a scooty, hit a parked lorry. A young man named Akhil was seriously injured in the incident and is being treated at a hospital in Guntur.

Sahasra, a resident of Hyderabad, is studying engineering in a private college in Guntur. The police registered a case and investigating as to how the incident occurred.