English medium introduced for bright future of students: Audimulapu Suresh

Vijayawada: Minister for Education Audimulapu Suresh on Tuesday said that 96.17% parents/students opted for introduction of English medium in schools.

He was replying to a question during the Question Hour in the State Assembly. He said the government issued GO No-85 to convert all classes from I to VI in primary, upper primary and high schools under all managements into English medium from the academic year 2020-21. The decision was taken to ensure a bright future for the students.

The Minister said the State government also made Telugu language compulsory in schools. He said training programmes were being organised to teachers in three phases. He said so far 88,500 teachers were trained in phase I and 45,000 teachers in phase II.

The remaining teachers will be training through a teaching app and 260 resource persons. He said a bridge course Varadhi I and II was introduced for the convenience of both students and teachers as English medium was introduced in schools. He said bilingual text books were introduced from Class I to VI and dictionaries developed by NCERT were distributed to students for easy learning of English. Besides, English labs were introduced in high schools.

AMMA VODI: Replying to a question on Amma Vodi scheme, the Minister said the State government has spent Rs 6349.64 crore benefiting 69,19,565 students during 2019-20 under Amma Vodi scheme. The government has spent Rs 6673.29 crore benefiting 71,06,161 students during 2020-21 under the scheme.