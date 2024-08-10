Enhance facilities at Ekalavya Residential School: Collector

Tirupati : On World Adivasi Day, District Collector Dr S Venkateswar on Friday visited Ekalavya Model Residential School in BN Kandriga to assess and improve student accommodations. During the visit, he instructed the Principal to enhance school’s facilities and ensure a better living environment for the students.

The Collector emphasised the importance of providing high-quality education and fostering an encouraging environment for students. He interacted with the students, reviewed their curriculum, and offered suggestions to inspire them. He also inquired about the students’ living conditions and instructed staff to inspect and maintain cleanliness in the school dining hall.

The Collector stressed that teachers should show genuine care for their students, treating them with affection and avoiding any negligence. The principal and warden were specifically reminded to ensure the provision of clean food to maintain the students’ health. Tahsildar Subrahmaniam, Deputy Tahsildar Chandrababu, Principal Devendra Singh, Warden Sachin, teachers and students of the Gurukul School were present.