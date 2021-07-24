Enhance greenery at all vacant places in Tirumala: TTD EO K S Jawahar Reddy

Tirumala: The landscapes and greenery should be developed at all important places, viewpoints and also in the vacant places in Tirumala to enhance the aesthetic look of the hill town, said TTD EO Dr K S Jawahar Reddy.

During his inspection along with Additional EO A V Dharma Reddy and CVSO Gopinath Jatti in Tirumala on Friday, the EO inspected Sainik Niwas at GNC, ANC, Narayanagiri Gardens, Boondi Potu, New Parakamani Building and Goshala and suggested the officials concerned on improvements to be made in the respective areas. Later, speaking to media persons, he said there was a lot of scope for developing greenery at all the viewpoints near GNC, ANC, Narayanagiri Gardens, Srivari Mettu Valley Points. "The officials concerned were directed to clear the debris located in the areas of Narayanagiri Gardens, South Mada Street and take up the beautification by enhancing greenery. Similarly, the gardens shall be developed in the valley point at Srivari Mettu footpath. It was also instructed to make use of the rainwater for growing plants near the ANC area. Landscapes shall be developed at all the visibility areas in Tirumala," he added.

Earlier, the EO also visited the modernised Boondi Potu Complex and inspected the preparation of Boondi from BG dal. He also observed the functioning of latest Thermo Fluid Stoves replacing the old LPG stoves. Later he paid a visit to the new Parakamani Building, which is under construction opposite Annadanam complex before concluding his inspection at Goshala.

GOVINDUNAKU GOPATHAKAM COMMITTEE MAIDEN MEET



The first meeting of Govinduniki Gopatham Committee which was held here on Friday elaborately discussed on promoting desi cows, its products and also use only cow products like milk, curd and ghee for making prasadams in TTD temples including Tirumala temple. Following TTD Trust Board decision, the committee headed by Additional EO A V Dharma Reddy was set up.

Later briefing media after the meeting, EO Dr K S Jawahar Reddy, who chaired the meet, said the committee which studied many Gosalas across the country, suggested to produce products based on Panchagavya (cow products) and also how best they (Panchagavya) can be used in organic

farming and in many other important activities of our daily routine for a healthy lifestyle. They also suggested on how to take the significance of these Panchagavya products into masses and bring awareness among people on the importance of Desi cow products. The Committee will soon come out with a report with useful suggestions that would benefit the society in future.

The EO said the revenue from the sale of incense sticks made of temple garlands and flowers, which will begin on August 15, will be used for promoting Desi cows.