Enhancement of honorarium to ASHA workers demanded

Vijayawada: Former MLA Malladi Vishnu here on Thursday demanded the state government to immediately enhance the honorarium to the ASHA workers who are playing a key role in the service of people.

He recalled that the YSRCP government enhanced the honorarium from Rs 3,000 to Rs 10,000. The NDA government is not recognising the valuable service rendered to the pregnant and infants by the ASHA workers.

“The ASHA workers are still working on honorarium and even the minimum wages were not implemented for them,” he said.

Malladi Vishnu demanded immediate announcement of the enhanced honorarium to ASHA workers.

He recalled that the YSRCP government had agreed in principle to the 10 demands raised by ASHA workers but the NDA government did not focus on the issue even ten months after assuming power in the state.