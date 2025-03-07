  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Enhancement of honorarium to ASHA workers demanded

Enhancement of honorarium to ASHA workers demanded
x
Highlights

Vijayawada: Former MLA Malladi Vishnu here on Thursday demanded the state government to immediately enhance the honorarium to the ASHA workers who are...

Vijayawada: Former MLA Malladi Vishnu here on Thursday demanded the state government to immediately enhance the honorarium to the ASHA workers who are playing a key role in the service of people.

He recalled that the YSRCP government enhanced the honorarium from Rs 3,000 to Rs 10,000. The NDA government is not recognising the valuable service rendered to the pregnant and infants by the ASHA workers.

“The ASHA workers are still working on honorarium and even the minimum wages were not implemented for them,” he said.

Malladi Vishnu demanded immediate announcement of the enhanced honorarium to ASHA workers.

He recalled that the YSRCP government had agreed in principle to the 10 demands raised by ASHA workers but the NDA government did not focus on the issue even ten months after assuming power in the state.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick