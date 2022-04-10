Ensure 9-hr power supply to farm operations says Collector P S Girisha

Annamayya district: District Collector P S Girisha has directed the officials to ensure 9-hour power supply to the agriculture operations in the district.

The collector reviewed the situation with APSPDCL and Transco Annamaiah Urban Development Authority(AUDA), Industries department officials here on Saturday.

The officials informed him that as per the instructions of government, power is being supplied 8 hours 17 minutes in two spells for agriculture operations.

The Collector directed them to keep special attention in providing power connections to the schemes such as YSR Jalakala, Jagananna Housing and Rural Water Supply. He also directed the officials to give detailed note every day over consumption of power in the district.