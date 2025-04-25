Ensure all beneficiaries get their due share, collector urges Panchayat Raj officials

Kurnool: District Collector F. Ranjith Basha called on Panchayati Raj officials to ensure every beneficiary receives their rightful share, stressing the importance of inclusive development during National Panchayati Raj Day celebrations at the Zilla Parishad office on Thursday.

He underscored the significance of the Panchayati Raj system in rural development and decentralised governance. “Before the 73rd Constitutional Amendment, there was no standardised or permanent administrative mechanism for local governance. Women’s participation was as good as non-existent,” he said. Basha credited reforms based on the Balwantrai Mehta and Singvi Committees for shaping the 73rd Amendment, which empowered Panchayati Raj institutions through legal status, finance commission inclusion, regular elections, and reservations for SCs, STs, and women. He highlighted last year’s successes, including achieving 100% targets under the Employment Guarantee Scheme and constructing 119 km of CC roads in three months with Rs. 50 crore. He also praised Peravali village’s national recognition in the Governance Awards.

Three mandals—Maddikera, Holagunda, and Chippagiri—were included in the Aspirational Blocks Programme, with Chippagiri ranking sixth regionally. Officials were urged to raise awareness about government schemes. Panchayati Raj SE Ramachandra Reddy, MPDO Gudur Sisu Nag Prasad, and other staff were felicitated for their contributions.