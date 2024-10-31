Ensure effective grounding of Central schemes says Gurumoorthy

Tirupati : The officials should take effective steps to ensure all eligible will avail the Central schemes in the district, said Tirupati MP Dr Maddila Gurumoorthy. Presiding over the first meeting of DISHA as its chairman, Gurumoorthy said the officials should review at district and mandal-level on the implementation of Central schemes and also identify eligible persons to extend the schemes covering all the needy. Notice will be issued to the officials, who fail to attend the DISHA meeting that will be held once in three months as per the Central government instructions, he warned.

DISHA co-chairman and Chittoor MP Daggumalla Prasad Rao said as many as 54 central schemes including those with the Union government funds. The officials should have the details including the number of beneficiaries availing the schemes, steps being taken up for extending schemes to cover all the eligible poor, he said.

The meeting reviewed the implementation of crop insurance, soil testing, minimising usage of pesticides by promoting organic methods. It was decided to set up some more soil testing labs as at present only one lab is functioning and trying to cope up with farmers’ demand for soil test.

District Collector and DISHA secretary Dr S Venkateswar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself is reviewing the implementation of Central-sponsored welfare schemes and any laxity on the part of the officials will be viewed seriously and action will be taken.

The Collector instructed the officials to gear up for conducting mega parents and teachers meeting, as a preparation of mega DSC, steps for Dokka Seethamma midday meals, and also for the survey of skill persons, which will begin from November 1.