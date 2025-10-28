Ensure essential supplies at rehabilitation centres, officials told

Machilipatnam (Krishna District): In view of the impending Cyclone Montha, Zonal Special Officer and Special Chief Secretary of Handlooms and Textiles RP Sisodia and Krishna District Special Officer and Tourism Department Managing Director Kata Amrapali visited Machilipatnam and several areas of Krishna district on Monday to inspect the cyclone preparedness and rehabilitation facilities.

Sisodia, accompanied by district collector DK Balaji, joint collector M Naveen, and SP V Vidyasagar Naidu, held a special meeting with district-level officers and directed them to work in close coordination to prevent any loss of life. He instructed officials to ensure that all rehabilitation centres are fully equipped with essential supplies like food, water, biscuits, bread, and medicines. He also advised officials to educate the public to keep candles, torches, and batteries ready in case of power disruptions.

Further, Sisodia directed local body officials to clear all obstructions in drains using JCBs to avoid waterlogging and to remove hoardings and signboards that may pose danger during strong winds.

Meanwhile, Special Officer Kata Amrapali and joint collector M Naveen inspected rehabilitation centres at Garaladibba and Gilakaladindi villages in Machilipatnam mandal. They interacted with the evacuees and reviewed the arrangements for pregnant women, lactating mothers, and the elderly. Later, they inspected weather conditions at Manginapudi Beach.

Speaking to the media, joint collector Naveen said 188 rehabilitation centres have been established and fishermen have been brought back from the sea. Control rooms have been set up at district, division, and mandal levels. Farmers were advised not to cut crops and to take preventive measures against sprouting.

Officials including Machilipatnam RDO K Swathi, District Tourism Officer G Ramalakshman Rao, Municipal Commissioner Bapiraju and Tahsildar Madhusudhana Rao accompanied them. Earlier, Krishna district collector DK Balaji and SP V Vidyasagar Naidu conducted a visit to the coastal mandals of Kruthivennu, Bantumilli, Pedana, and Machilipatnam to assess the situation and alert local officials. They provided guidance on necessary measures to address the impending threat posed by Cyclone Montha.