Ensure fool-proof land survey: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to adopt a flawless approach in conducting survey of lands with fool-proof tools to ensure that exercise gets recognised as the brand work of the YSRCP government.

During the review meeting on permanent land rights and land protection scheme (YSR Jagananna Saswata Bhu Hakku Mariu Bhu Raksha Pathakam) held here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister told officials that the main aim of the resurvey of lands, taken up after 100 years, is to overhaul the revenue system in the state and turn the villages free of land disputes and quarrels.

The survey, conducted with the involvement of thousands of recruited people and spending crores of rupees for purchase of modern survey equipment, should give no room for others to point fingers.

He suggested that all problems that come up during the survey should be solved immediately with the help of mobile tribunals so that the data and records would be error-free and transparent.

Directing the officials to have a fool-proof and time-bound plan to solve land disputes on a permanent basis during the resurvey, which is going on like Maha Yagnam, the CM said that nowhere the survey should be left incomplete.

Asking the officials to be cautious of the attempts of certain quarters to sabotage the resurvey and sully the image of the government, the Chief Minister suggested steps be taken to establish registration offices at the village secretariats after the completion of the survey and hand over error-free documents to landowners. Joint Collectors and RDOs should also visit the village secretariats and inspect the documents for ensuring accountability of village level staff.

The officials informed the CM that they have completed survey work and made the records ready in 1,545 villages. The survey was carried out with the help of drones in 6,037 villages aiming to complete it in an extent of 13, 335 sq. km every month. They further informed him that land records are ready to be handed over to the landowners in the first week of November in the first phase.

Regarding the survey of urban lands, officials told the CM they would complete the survey work in 123 Corporations and Municipalities and 15,02, 392 acres of urban land by Aug 2023.