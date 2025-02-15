Ensure free & fair poll, Collector tells officials

Eluru: District Collector and returning officer of the East and West Godavari Graduates constituency MLC election K Vetri Selvi has instructed the officials to take planned steps to ensure that the election process to be held on February 27 is held in a free and fair environment.

She reviewed the arrangements related to the MLC elections at the Collectorate here on Friday along with Joint Collector P Dhatri Reddy and assistant returning officer V Visveswara Rao.

The procedure to be followed on the polling day on the 27th of this month, webcasting, moving the ballot boxes to the strong room after polling, reception centres, route officers, police reinforcements, distribution centres, ballot papers, MCC, MCMC, postal ballots, etc were discussed.

She said that the procedures before the polling should be followed and efforts should be made to ensure that the election is held in a free and fair environment without any mistakes from the beginning to the end of the polling on the 27th.She said that a total of 35 candidates were contesting in this graduate election to be held in six districts. She said that 87 polling stations have been set up in Eluru district. The returning officer said that the distribution of polling material will start from the morning of the 26th of this month in the area designated for the polling staff.

She said that the distribution of polling material for graduates of Guntur and Krishna districts should be taken up from the Nuzvid Sub-Collector Office.

The 2nd phase of the training programme for POs and APOs should be organised on the 22nd of this month. She also reviewed the arrangements for the counting to be held on March 3.

ZP CEO K Subbarao, DRDA PD R Vijayaraju, Eluru RDO Achyuta Ambareesh, Special Deputy Collector M Mukkanti, DWAMA PD Venkata Subbarao, District Civil Supplies Corporation Manager V Srilakshmi, DEO Venkatalakshmamma, LTM D Neeladri, DCO Srinivas, District Treasury Officer T Krishna, Horticulture Department DD Rammohan, R&B SE John Moshe, District Minority Welfare Officer NS Kripavaram, District Agriculture Officer Habib Basha and others participated in the meeting.