Ensure grounding of industries: Collector K Venkataramana Reddy

Tirupati: District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy directed the officials to ensure the grounding of industries which were cleared by the administration. Chairing the meeting of district industries and exports promotion committee here on Saturday, he reviewed with the industrialists and officials on giving approvals to industries on priority basis, sanctioning subsidies and other issues. He said there was a conducive atmosphere for setting up of industries in the district and the industrialists will get all encouragement from both the state and Central governments. The officials should take initiation in getting new industries.

DIEPC has given approval for investment subsidy of Rs 9.62 crores to 211 units, while under 'Pavala Vaddi' scheme, five units get a subsidy worth Rs 44.26 lakhs. The committee also approved exemption of SGST to two applications worth Rs 48.99 lakhs and land value exemption of Rs 3.52 lakhs for one unit.

The committee has approved the planning related to the exports from the district. It was felt that there were ample opportunities for exports of Kalamkari handicrafts, automobile components, Pharma products and textiles as identified earlier in the stakeholders consultative committee meeting held at Sri City.

The committee also discussed various aspects of AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC).

District industries officer Prathap, APIIC zonal manager Suhana Sony, Lead bank manager Subhash, AP state finance corporation manager Ramanjaneyulu and AP pollution control board executive engineer Nageswara Rao participated.