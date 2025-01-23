Ensure hassle-free darshan to devotees: Collector to officials

Srisailam (Nandyal district): Nandyal District Collector G Rajakumari instructed officials to ensure that devotees visiting Srisailam for the Maha Sivaratri Brahmotsavam experience no inconvenience and can have a satisfying darshan of Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba.

On Wednesday, she conducted a coordination meeting with district officials at the command control room in the Annadanam Hall premises of the temple, accompanied by Srisailam MLA Budda Rajasekhar Reddy.

The Collector stated that all arrangements for the Maha Sivaratri Brahmotsavams scheduled from February 19 to March 1 should be meticulously planned and executed by the temple staff, police and district officials in coordination.

She emphasised the importance of comprehensive planning to ensure seamless implementation, especially regarding sanitation, drinking water, toilets, parking, transportation and quick darshan facilities for devotees. Medical camps along routes for the large number of walking pilgrims were mandated, with necessary medicines kept ready.

The Collector instructed the DMHO to provide stretchers and ambulances near Bheemuni Kolanu and Kailasa Dwaram to assist in emergencies. The temple’s executive officer was advised to ensure that drinking water, milk, and light refreshments are made available for devotees waiting in queue lines. Proper parking and clear signboards were emphasised for the expected arrival of 800 buses from Telangana, Karnataka and other States.

Help desks and control rooms will be set up to provide information to devotees. Sanitation workers were instructed to work in three shifts to maintain cleanliness around the temple.

Forest department officials were directed to waive vehicle tolls at checkpoints from February 19 to March 1. Malaria officials were asked to use fogging machines for mosquito control, while civil supply and legal metrology officials were tasked with inspecting food samples sold in hotels and enforcing price displays.

The APSPDCL was instructed to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply with generators kept on standby.

MLA Budda Rajasekhar Reddy stressed the need for inter-departmental coordination to make the Brahmotsavam a grand success, urging officials to address any past shortcomings.

He requested forest and police officials to manage traffic effectively near Sakshi Ganapati temple.

Srisailam temple EO M Srinivasa Rao gave a detailed presentation on the arrangements made for devotees, while Additional SP Yugandhar Babu assured proper security.

He said 3,000 police personnel would be deployed on duty to prevent untoward incidents.

Srisailam Sub-DFO Mohammed Anshar Ali, Sub-Collector Sadiq Trivenad, special deputy collectors and other district officials participated.