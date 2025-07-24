Ensure high quality construction works at SVIMS: TTD chief

Tirupati: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman B R Naidu on Wednesday inspected various buildings under construction at Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) hospital premises in Tirupati. He was accompanied by TTD Executive Officer J Syamala Rao and SVIMS Director Dr RV Kumar during the visit.

As part of the inspection, the Chairman visited the under-construction cardiac and neurosciences blocks, the old SVIMS building, and staff quarters. Speaking on the occasion, Naidu said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was taking special interest in the development of SVIMS Hospital. He instructed officials to ensure high quality in the ongoing construction works.

He stressed the need to expedite pending works, finalise architectural designs, procure essential medical equipment and ensure adequate staffing. He directed the officials to prepare an action plan to complete all these tasks within stipulated timelines.

Earlier, the TTD Chairman held a review meeting along with EO Syamala Rao at the SVIMS Administrative Building to assess the progress of development activities. During the meeting, SVIMS Director Dr RV Kumar and TTD engineering officials gave a detailed PowerPoint presentation on the various ongoing projects across different departments.

TTD Board members Suchitra Ella and N Sadasiva Rao, JEO V Veerabrahmam, chief engineer TV Satyanarayana, medical superintendent Dr Ram, and other officials were also present at the inspection and review meeting.