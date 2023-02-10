Ensure implementation of Food Security Act, officials told

Srikakulam: AP State Food Commission member B Kantha Rao asked the officials to improve quality of service for strict implementation of Food Security Act. He conducted a surprise inspections on different ration distribution vehicles, anganwadi centres and midday meals at government schools in and around Srikakulam city on Thursday.

On the occasion the member directed education, civil supplies, food safety wing and Integrated Child Development Society

(ICDS) officials to improve quality of services by implementing Food Security Act strictly to provide quality material to the targeted people. He inspected food items supplied to children at anganwadi centres and enquired about stock registers there. He asked the staff to tally food items with records regularly to avoid problems. The member later tasted food items prepared for students at government high school in Srikakulam city as part of midday meal and also verified stocks at the kitchen room.

Kantha Rao appealed to students and beneficiaries to register their grievances, if any, regarding food security Act by dialling cell number 9966242414. District civil supplies officer D Venkata Ramana, AP Civil Supplies Corporation district manager A Jayanti, district educational officer (DEO), G Pagadalamma, ICDS project director, K Anantha Laxmi and food safety officials accompanied the state member.