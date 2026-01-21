Ensure quick completion of sports stadium works: Anam

Nellore: Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy has ordered the officials to ensure the completion of Sports Stadium development works in Atmakur on a war-footing.

In the wake of government sanctioning Rs 1.80 crore for development of Atmakur Sports Stadium, the Minister has conducted a meeting with officials of District Sports Authority(DSA), Municipal, Revenue and Engineering departments officials at his camp office here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister has ordered them to design a comprehensive plan for construction of sports buildings, Cricket, Foot Ball, Volleyball in the stadium.

He directed the officials to show special interest in providing infrastructure facilities in a highly sophisticated manner. He said that funds should be spent on a priority basis like construction of fence around the stadium, ground leveling, etc in the first phase of releasing funds.

The Minister has told the officials not to compromise in utilising quality material for the purpose. He said he would speak the Chief Minister and ensure sanction of additional funds if necessary.