Ensure smooth conduct of the election

Anantapur: The district SP held a meeting with the city police officers today at the local SPDO and directed them on the precautions to be taken during the upcoming election. Mr. Amit Bardar, IPS said that the goal of the police department was to conduct the elections in a violence-free atmosphere without any conflicts and riots.

Firstly he conducted a review meeting over city police stations and critical police stations in the city limits. Later, he directed the city police official to keep an eye on rowdy sheeters and those who create problems. It should be explained through counseling that strict criminal actions will be taken if fights and riots break out. He advised them to work with dedication to ensure that the elections end peacefully.

By communicating with the cooperation of the public is very important for conducting the elections peacefully, besides identifying the bad elements who might try to cause riots and violence,” he added.

City police officials, DSP Veera Raghava Reddy, Circle Inspectors, Reddappa, Dharani Kishore, Prathap Reddy, Narayana Reddy and Kranthi Kumar were present in the meeting.