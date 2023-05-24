Ensure success of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Pathikonda: Collector Dr G Srijana

Pathikonda (Kurnool): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Pathikonda on May 30. District Collector Dr G Srijana on Tuesday instructed the officials to make necessary arrangements for the success of the Chief Minister’s visit. Accompanied by MLA Kangati Sreedevi, the Collector addressed a meeting of the officials concerned at the Roads and Buildings (R&B) guest house on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be visiting Pathikonda to participate in the fourth phase of YSR Rythu Bharosa programme.

Reviewing the arrangements, she said the officials should take acute care at the helipad, on repairing roads, ensuring uninterrupted power supply, proper stage seating facility, sound system and LED screens besides security arrangements.

Under any circumstances, there should be no scope for lapses during the Chief Minister’s visit. The police department has been asked to ensure adequate security. The people who come to participate in the programme should not feel any kind of inconvenience.

The rural water supply officials were told to set up water supply counters. The District Panchayat Officer (DPO) was instructed to take measures for proper sanitation.

The medical department should arrange ambulances along with the medical team following the protocol at the stage.

The District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) was asked to set up medical camps and ambulances. A large stock of ORS packets should also be arranged.

The electricity department officials were asked to ensure that there are no power disruptions till the completion of the Chief Minister’s public meeting.

Joint Collector Narapureddy Mourya said the R&B officials should make arrangements at the helipad and set up barricading. ZP chief executive officer (CEO), district agriculture officers and DRDA project officer should ensure the farmers take part in the programme in large numbers.

Adoni Sub-Collector Abhishek umar, Pathikonda revenue division officer Mohan Das, district, mandal-level officials and others participated in the meeting.