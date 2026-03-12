Ensure uninterrupted power in summer: CMD

Tirupati : APSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director Siva Sankar Lotheti directed officials to work hard for reliable power supply during summer. CMD Siva Sankar Lotheti held a review meeting here on Wednesday, Chief Engineers to Deputy Executive Engineers attended.

Speaking on the occasion CMD said power demand rises in summer. Officials must give quality power and quick services to win consumer trust.He asked circle, division, sub-division, and section teams to check power supply often and fix issues fast.

No excuses for poor service. He noted complaints about field staff and warned of strict action against lazy workers. He said speed up rooftop solar under PM-Surya Ghar and spread awareness on solar power.

He further said finish PM-KUSUM feeder solar works on time for better farm power. Complete RDSS projects soon. Release farm power quickly. Install smart meters on 11 kV feeders and transformers fast. Fix industrial issues first and approve consumer requests promptly. Reduce transformer breakdowns.