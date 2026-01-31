Enthusasm marks annual day

Anantapur: The Annual Day celebrations at the local Anantha Lakshmi International School were conducted with great grandeur and enthusiasm.

The school campus came alive with the joyful presence of students and vibrant cultural performances. The chief guest for the occasion was Justice B Chandra Kumar, former judge of the united Andhra Pradesh High Court.

School Chairman, Anantha Ramudu, formally inaugurated the programme by lighting the ceremonial lamp. Addressing the gathering, Justice B Chandra Kumar advised students not to limit themselves only to academics, but also to develop discipline and moral values.

He delivered an inspiring speech, encouraging students to grow into responsible and ideal citizens of society. Anantha Ramudu spoke about the school’s progress and highlighted the achievements of the students.

The Vice Chairman, in his address, emphasized the special care and efforts the school is taking for the bright future of its students. The main attraction of the Annual Day was the students’ cultural performances. Through a variety of dance performances, including folk and western dances, the students mesmerized the audience. Parents and guests appreciated the students’ talent with loud applause.

Finally, prizes were distributed to the students who showcased exceptional talent, at the hands of the dignitaries. The programme was attended by the school CAO Narasimha Rao, Principal Shalini KV, the teaching staff, and a large number of parents.