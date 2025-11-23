Enthusiasm marks Avanthi Freshers’ Day

Vizianagaram: Avanthi Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (AIPS), Cherukupally, Vizianagaram celebrated ‘Induction Meet-cum-Freshers’ Day 2K25’ on Saturday.

The ceremony witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, faculty, parents and distinguished guests from various professional domains.

The event was graced by the presence of founder-chairman of Avanthi Group of Institutions Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao along with Additional Director of Medical Education and Superintendent, KGH I. Vani.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivasa Rao expressed his pride in the growth and reputation of Avanthi institutions. He motivated students to aim high, utilise the facilities provided and uphold the values of dedication and discipline. He assured parents that the institution is committed to shaping successful, confident, and responsible graduates.

Principal of the AIPS K. Purna Nagasree highlighted the institute’s student-centric approach, experienced faculty, research culture, and training opportunities. G Girija Shankar, principal, AU College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, G Malleswari, CI, Disha Police station, N Naresh Kumar, IBSC–AMTZ and others attended theprogramme.