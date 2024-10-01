Environmental awareness programme held

Tirupati: The students of Gitam English Medium School held a rally to create awareness on the imperative need of protecting the environment by planting more and more saplings in the city. The school children holding placards and banners explained the need of enhancing greenery for our survival.

Speaking on the occasion, Gitam School Principal Kinnera Sridevi said the awareness programme was held as part of Swachhata Hi Seva programme, a call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She said planting trees is not the task of municipal corporation only, but also every citizen should take up. She wanted the school children and city people to involve themselves in plantation of trees and also should protect them to grow.

Correspondent Tammineni Venkateswarlu, Vijaya Lakshmi, Munaswamy, Lokesh, Bhasha, Haritha and students were present.