EO stresses on swift completion of PRASAD works at Simhachalam

Visakhapatnam: In order to enhance pilgrim facilities, Executive Officer of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple J Venkata Rao directed tourism authorities to handover all completed infrastructure works to the temple administration with immediate effect for devotees’ use.

Holding a review meeting to assess the progress of the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme works being implemented at the temple with the support from Central government here on Thursday, the EO mentioned that all works should be completed following strict timeline. Further, the Executive Officer conducted a comprehensive assessment of completed, in-progress and pending works in consultation with officials from AP Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) and the temple engineering department. Detailed discussions held at the Devasthanam focused on project timelines, quality standards and overall pace of implementation.

Venkata Rao emphasised that the rest of the works must be taken up on a war footing. He stated that any delay would directly impact thousands of devotees visiting the temple. He also instructed the officials to ensure robust safety and security measures during execution so that pilgrims do not face any inconvenience in future.

Calling for greater accountability and coordinated efforts among departments, the Executive Officer suggested the officials to work with utmost responsibility to deliver the projects efficiently meeting quality standards.

APTDC executive engineer K Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy, deputy executive engineer G.S.V.V. Satyanarayana, AEE PS Rama Rao, temple executive engineers CHV Ramana, V Rama Krishna, and B Rambabu, along with deputy executive engineers S Sanyasi Rao and DVS Rama Raju, and AE C. Tirupati Rao were present.