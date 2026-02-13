First provide facilities, then levy fees…

The proposed roadside parking fee policy by the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has drawn criticism from sections of transport operators, who argue that the move places an additional financial burden on citizens without addressing the root causes of traffic congestion.

Lion K. Radhakrishna Holla, President of the Karnataka State Travels Operators Association, on Thursday expressed concern over the proposal to levy parking fees for vehicles parked along roadsides and in front of residential houses.

Stating that Bengaluru’s traffic congestion is worsening by the day, Holla said that introducing fees without first resolving fundamental issues would not amount to a comprehensive solution. “Strict action must first be taken against unregulated and rule-violating vehicles. Long-abandoned, outdated, and illegally parked vehicles occupying public roads should be identified and removed,” he said.

He emphasized that enforcement against vehicles obstructing traffic should be prioritized before imposing additional charges on citizens.

Holla further noted that providing safe and smart parking infrastructure in every locality is the responsibility of the administration. He suggested the development of multi-level parking facilities in CA sites, establishment of modern smart parking hubs through public-private partnerships (PPP), and scientifically planned designated parking zones across the city.

“Without creating adequate infrastructure, charging fees for roadside parking is neither fair nor justified,” he stated.

Raising concerns about what he termed as “double charging,” Holla pointed out that vehicle owners already pay substantial road taxes, registration charges, insurance premiums, cess, and other direct and indirect levies. Imposing an additional parking fee, he argued, creates a perception of dual taxation on the same vehicle’s road usage.

He also stressed that public policies must not disproportionately affect the middle class, retirees, and daily commuters. “Bengaluru is not a city meant only for the affluent. It is home to working citizens and middle-class families. Policies must safeguard their interests equally,” he said.

Calling for a balanced approach, Holla urged the administration to adopt data-driven and scientific studies before implementing any regulatory fee structure. He maintained that only after ensuring strict enforcement and establishing adequate parking infrastructure should the government consider levying roadside parking fees. The GBA is yet to issue a detailed clarification on the concerns raised by stakeholders.