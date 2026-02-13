Corruption higher under Cong rule than BJP tenure: Contractor Assn

The Karnataka State Contractors’ Association has launched a sharp attack on the Congress-led state government, alleging that corruption has increased under the present administration compared to the previous BJP regime.

State President of the Association, R. Manjunath, made the allegations while addressing reporters in Madikeri on Thursday he claimed that despite contractors supporting the Congress during its agitation phase, the government has failed to address their concerns after assuming power.

“Our struggle played a role in bringing Siddaramaiah to power. Under Kempaiah’s leadership, we fought against corruption in the previous government. But today, we are not receiving any cooperation. The Chief Minister has not even called us for a courtesy meeting,” Manjunath alleged.

He stated that nearly ₹37,000 crore worth of bills remain pending across the state, with around ₹180 crore dues in Kodagu district alone. The association has reportedly written a 100-page letter to the Chief Secretary detailing the issue, but claims there has been no meaningful response.

Alleging inaction from the Public Works Department as well, Manjunath announced a statewide protest. “On March 5, we will stop work and stage a massive protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru. If the government still does not respond, we will halt all works across the state for a week,” he warned.

The association also reiterated its earlier claim that commission demands for bill clearances have allegedly doubled compared to the BJP government’s tenure. “When Siddaramaiah was Leader of the Opposition, he had assured that no commission would be taken if Congress came to power. But now, the situation is worse than before,” Manjunath alleged.

He further claimed that private individuals are influencing ministers to secure work clearances. “We have never seen such a system earlier. Our patience has run out,” he said.The Congress government has not yet officially responded to the latest allegations.