EO visits dairy farm

Tirupati : TTD EO J Syamala Rao along with the JEO (H&E) Goutami reviewed and inspected SV Dairy Farm activities on Saturday evening.

Initially the SV Gosamrakshanasala Director Dr Harinatha Reddy gave a detailed PPT on Gosala and its activities in the EO chamber at the administrative building in Tirupati.

The EO reviewed Gosala activities including the number of cattle in all the five Gosalas, feed mixing plant, Agarbattis unit, ghee tankers, Gudiko Goamata, donation of desi cow and calf to temples and many more.

Later, he inspected ongoing works of ghee plant, Centre of Excellence and also the ongoing projects of feed mixing unit, Agarbattis unit and gave some valuable suggestions to the officials concerned on improving the quality of work in a better way.

CE Satyanarayana, SEs Jagadeeshwar Reddy, Manoharam and Venkateswarulu, Gosala Director Dr Harinath Reddy and other officials were present.