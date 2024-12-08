EPACK Durable breaks ground for new plant in Sri City

Tirupati : EPACK Durable Limited (EDL) has taken a major stride forward in its strategic collaboration with Hisense by commencing construction of a cutting-edge manufacturing plant in Sri City. The new facility, backed by Rs 191 crore investment, is poised to produce Hisense’s range of air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators and small domestic appliances for both Indian and global markets.

The groundbreaking ceremony, held on Saturday, was a blend of tradition and industry ambition. The event saw the foundation stone laid by EPACK’s Managing Director and CEO Ajay Singhania, Director LB Bothra, Hisense India’s CEO Pankaj Rana, and Managing Director Steven Li, following a traditional pooja ceremony.

The upcoming plant, which spans 9 acres, will integrate Hisense’s advanced proprietary technologies with EPACK’s robust manufacturing expertise. This facility marks a major milestone in expanding Hisense’s footprint in India and reinforcing its position in international markets.

The new facility, expected to begin production by June 2025, will significantly enhance capacity. Air conditioner production will jump to over 2 million units annually, complementing the output from EPACK’s existing 9-acre plant, which produces 1.3 million air conditioners, 0.4 million washing machines and 0.7 million small appliances each year.

The investment will also create a surge in employment opportunities, increasing the workforce from 700 to 1,200 employees. The plant will prioritise eco-friendly manufacturing practices, reflecting both EPACK’s and Hisense’s commitment to sustainability.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ajay Singhania underscored the project’s alignment with the national Make in India initiative. “This milestone reinforces EPACK’s commitment to domestic manufacturing. Our new facility will enable us to produce world-class Hisense products, focusing on innovation, quality, and sustainability”.

Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy felt that this partnership embodies the spirit of innovation and excellence that defines Sri City. It enhances the Make in India mission and contributes to economic growth.