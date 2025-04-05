EPDCL launches EV charging station

Vizianagaram: In a major step towards promoting clean energy and electric mobility, the Eastern Power Distribution Company of Andhra Pradesh Limited (APEPDCL) inaugurated its first electric vehicle (EV) charging station in Vizianagaram. The facility, developed in collaboration with VN Global Enterprises under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, is located opposite the old district court complex on Visakhapatnam Road. CMD of APEPDCL, Immadi Pruthvitej, said that this is the first of 10 pilot charging stations being set up across the region near APEPDCL sub-stations. He added that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has set a goal to establish 5,000 EV charging stations across Andhra Pradesh over the next five years. As part of the PM Surya Ghar scheme, solar power units will be installed in 10,000 SC, ST households in each assembly constituency. Installation will be done on rooftops or in vacant land. So far, 7,800 units have been set up in APEPDCL’s operational districts, including 700 in Vizianagaram.

Additionally, smart meters have been installed in 35 per cent of services, with 90 per cent coverage already achieved in government offices. Efforts are underway to expand smart metering to commercial and other categories. The CMD also inaugurated an Araku coffee stall at the charging station, promoting local products alongside clean energy infrastructure.

Director D Chandram, CGM J Srinivasa Rao and SE M Lakshmana Rao attended the programme.