Eshwar Khandre gifted Nandini products to AP DCM Pawan Kalyan

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan was gifted the state's pride Nandini milk products by Karnataka Minister for Forests, Ecology and Environment Eshwara B Khandre at Vijayawada.



In a meeting of the forest department officials of both the states held at Vijayawada, Khandre presented Pawan Kalyan with a gift bouquet containing many products including nandini, curd, ghee, peda, Mysore pak and presented the glory of Karnataka by offering a garland made of silk cocoon.