Eshwar Khandre gifted Nandini products to AP DCM Pawan Kalyan
Highlights
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan was gifted the state's pride Nandini milk products by Karnataka Minister for Forests, Ecology and Environment Eshwara B Khandre at Vijayawada.
In a meeting of the forest department officials of both the states held at Vijayawada, Khandre presented Pawan Kalyan with a gift bouquet containing many products including nandini, curd, ghee, peda, Mysore pak and presented the glory of Karnataka by offering a garland made of silk cocoon.
