  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Eshwar Khandre gifted Nandini products to AP DCM Pawan Kalyan

Eshwar Khandre gifted Nandini products to AP DCM Pawan Kalyan
x
Highlights

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan was gifted the state's pride Nandini milk products by Karnataka Minister for Forests, Ecology and Environment Eshwara B Khandre at Vijayawada.

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan was gifted the state's pride Nandini milk products by Karnataka Minister for Forests, Ecology and Environment Eshwara B Khandre at Vijayawada.

In a meeting of the forest department officials of both the states held at Vijayawada, Khandre presented Pawan Kalyan with a gift bouquet containing many products including nandini, curd, ghee, peda, Mysore pak and presented the glory of Karnataka by offering a garland made of silk cocoon.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick