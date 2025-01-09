ESI hospitals to be upgraded as super specialty hospitals

Secretariat (Velaglapoudi) : Minister for labour, factories and boilers Vasamsetti Subhash instructed the officials to prepare action plan to upgrade the four ESI hospitals situated at Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram, Vijayawada and Tirupati in the state into super specialty hospitals.

Reviewing the functioning of labour department and IMS department here on Wednesday, the minister said that the number of insured persons should be increased to 25 lakh as against the present 14.5 lakh. He also instructed the officials to make the dispensaries, and diagnostic centres work on full scale by equipping them with necessary staff and machinery. He urged the officials to send the proposals to the government.

Several workers in the factories and shops could not register their ESI cards since there was not sufficient number of inspecting officials. He instructed the officials to prepare an action plan to organise special driver if necessary.

Recently, Tanuku MLA A Radha Krishna and minister Kolusu Parthasarathy sought setting up of ESI hospitals at Tanuku and Nuzvid respectively, he recalled and asked the officials to prepare necessary proposals and submit the same to him.

He also asked the officials to prepare proposals to give promotions right from the special grade civil surgeon to other doctors and other employees.

Underscoring the role of labour department in eradicating the child labour, the minister wanted to know the programmes undertaken by the officials and what the results were.

The minister also wanted to the schemes being implemented in the AP Labour Welfare Board. He recalled that the previous government stopped some of the schemes and asked the officials to prepare proposals to reintroduce them. The guidelines for implementing the Chandranna Bima should be prepared immediately and the pending claims since March this year should be cleared.

Subhash wanted to know whether any compassionate appointments were pending.

Special chief secretary Vani Prasad, additional secretary Gandham Chandrudu, IMS director I R T S Anjaneyulu, labour joint commissioners, deputy commissioners and others also participated.