Essential commodities distribution starts at fair price shops

Tirupati/Chittoor: The ration distribution through fair price shops across Andhra Pradesh formally began on Sunday, including in the districts of Tirupati and Chittoor. District Collectors, public representatives, and officials took part in the programme and stated that the objective was to ensure that people could conveniently access their essential commodities.

In Tirupati, district Collector Dr S Venkateswar launched the distribution at Yogi Mallavaram fair price shop in Tiruchanur. District Supply Officer Sheshachalam Raju was also present.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector stated that ration distribution is being carried out smoothly through fair price shops, ensuring that cardholders face no difficulties in accessing their entitlements.

The Collector informed that cardholders can collect their ration from the nearest fair price shops between 1st and 15th of every month, from 8 am to 12 noon and from 4 pm to 8 pm. He urged the public to make use of the flexible timings to collect their ration as per their convenience.

For differently abled persons and senior citizens above 65 years of age, the distribution will be carried out at their doorsteps between the 1st and 5th of every month, from 12 noon to 4 pm. The Collector encouraged people to avail of this facility.

After inaugurating two ration shops in the city, MLA Arani Srinivasulu remarked that the NDA government had launched fair price shops to ensure transparent distribution of essential commodities to the poor. He mentioned that through 102 fair price shops in the city, essential commodities including rice are being provided to the underprivileged.

In Chittoor, CHUDA Chairperson Katari Hemalatha, former MLC Dorababu, and Civil Supplies Officer Sankaran participated in the programme and distributed ration to cardholders. On the occasion, CHUDA Chairperson urged the public to make the best use of the opportunity.

Former MLC noted that considering past irregularities in ration distribution, the current programme has been initiated under the leadership of CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu to ensure smooth and transparent delivery of essential goods to the public without any inconvenience.