Establishing SV Arts studio is my dream: Micro artist

Tirupati: Micro artist Palle Chiranjeevi, who has many achievements to his credit got the doctorate from Asia International Culture Science Research University. Speaking to the media, Chiranjeevi said that he has grown step by step with the motivation given by his class teacher while he was studying fifth class. The doctorate was in recognition for his contributions in drawing several national leaders’ pictures on rice grains during the last two years.

Chiranjeevi said that he wants to establish Sri Venkateswara Arts studio in future and will train the interested students on the art freely. Commemorating the 77th Independence Day, he is going to display 77 ft national flags in Tirupati, Chittoor and Srikalahasti by drawing national leaders’ portraits on them. His friends Murugesh Reddy, Revanth, Mohan, Bharath, Satish and others were present.