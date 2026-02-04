Every rupee should reach people: APAEC chief

Nellore: Andhra Pradesh Assembly Estimates Committee (APAEC) Chairman and Mandapeta Constituency MLA Vegulla Jogewswara Rao on Tuesday said that every rupee spent by the government should reach the grass-roots level in the interest of state welfare and development.

After conducting meeting with Collector and other departments officials the APAEC Chairman along with the members addressed press conference here on Tuesday.

Speaking the occasion, APAEC Chairman has said that during the meeting headed by Collector has discussed several issues over allocation of budget and spending funds related to Social Welfare, BC Welfare, Minority Welfare DRDA, MEPMA, Agriculture and its related departments for years 2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22 in the district.

He disclosed that the condition of school buildings were not upto mark as some among them were under dilapidated condition.

Appreciates Collector Himanshu Shukla for his initiative in designing a comprehensive booklet regarding the allocation and spending funds in the district.

Committee member and Gopalapuram MLA Maddipati Venkata Raju suggested that it should be mandatory for the officials not only concentrate over spending of funds but also do keen study in the interest of people get benefited.

Gudur MLA Pasem Sunil has said that it should be compulsory for the officials to maintain the accounts properly

DRO Vijayakumar, Project Directors of DRDA, DWMA Nagarajakumari, Gangabhavani, DAO P Satyavani and others were present.