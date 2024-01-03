Everyone hit below the belt in YSRCP rule: Manohar

Tenali: The leaders in the past had undertaken padayatra to know the problems of people but YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had undertaken padayatra only to tell lies and to deceive people, said Jana Sena Party (JSP) political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar. “During the YSRCP rule, every section of the society, including sanitation workers, Anganwadi workers, Ayahs and even advocates were hit and they all had been forced to strike.”

Expressing solidarity with the striking sanitation workers here on Tuesday, Manohar demanded the state government to find solution to the problems of sanitation workers who work hard to keep the city and villages clean.

Stating that the demands of the sanitation workers are reasonable, he expressed solidarity with them. The senior leader recalled that generally in such cases, the officials would take initiative and talk to the striking workers and later the ministers would hold discussions. If necessary, the chief minister would interfere and solve the problems. Under the YSRCP rule, there is no such way to find solution to the problem.

Jana Sena Guntur district president Gade Venkateswara Rao, state joint secretary Bandaru Ravikanth, leaders Haridas Gowrisankar, Pasupuleti Muralikrishna, CITU workers president Mangalagiri Venkateswarlu and others were present.

The sanitation workers informed the leaders that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy during the padayatra assured them that their salary would be increased to Rs 26,000. The pathetic thing is that the government is collecting garbage tax from the sanitation workers. They are denied of welfare schemes on the pretext that they are government employees. “We are paid salary of Rs 13,000,” they complained.