Ex CID chief Sanjay’s suspension extended up to May 31

Secretariat (Velagapudi): Chief secretary K Vijayanand issued orders here on Friday extending the suspension period of former additional director general of police N Sanjay up to May 31 after reviewing the suspension order issued on December 3, 2024.

It may be recalled that the state government has taken disciplinary action against the former Addl DGP on the charges of violating All India Service rules during the previous administration. The suspension has now been extended until May 31, as per the latest official orders. The decision follows the recommendations of an inquiry committee set up to investigate allegations against him.

The High Court on Thursday granted him conditional anticipatory bail in a criminal case filed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

It may be recalled that the ACB registered an FIR against N Sanjay, former additional director general of APCID and former director general of AP State Disaster Response and Fire Services, who was suspended on charges of misconduct, misuse of power and misutilisation of government funds up to Rs 1.36 crore.

Sauthrika Technologies and Infra Private Limited and Kritvyap Technologies Private Limited were also named in the FIR. According to the FIR, Sanjay, while serving as DG of the fire services, allegedly manipulated tender processes to award a contract for development and maintenance of AGNI-NOC portal, mobile application and supply of hardware to Vijayawada-based Sauthrika Technologies and Infra.

The FIR stated that a payment of Rs 59.93 lakh was fraudulently facilitated to the company on February 22, 2023, within one week after the agreement, albeit slow progress in the development of AGNI-NOC portal. Further, the IPS officer has been accused of purchasing 10 laptops from Sauthrika Technologies and Infra at an exorbitant price of Rs 17,89,784.

He has been charged with not calling for any tenders through e-procurement, which he was required to do, besides obtaining any competitive quotations.

During his tenure with the AP CID, he has been charged with manipulating tender processes to award a contract to Kritvyap Technologies Private Limited for conducting awareness meetings and workshops for SC/STs (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) on the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. During the investigation, the officials learnt that the company was non-existent as its office was not found at the given address.

“A sum of Rs 1.19 crore was paid to Kritvyap Technologies even though the company did not conduct the awareness meetings and workshops. In reality, it was the regional CID officers who conducted the seminars and workshops,” the FIR read.