Ex Gajapathinagaram MLA Taddi Sanyasi Naidu is no more
The former MLA sustained grievous injuries after he had fatal fall in the bathroom a week ago, however, he succumbed to injuries on Sunday
Vizianagaram: Former MLA of Gajapathinagaram, Vizianagaram district, Taddi Sanyasi Naidu passed away at the age of 90. It is reported that Sanyasi Naidu suffered a fatal injury after slipping in the bathroom a week ago. It is learnt that, he succumbed to injuries in a private hospital in Visakhapatnam.
Sanyasi Naidu had a political career that spanned several decades. He contested on behalf of the Socialist Party in 1959 and later represented the Congress Party in the 1962 elections, emerging victorious. Following in his father's footsteps, his eldest son, Taddi Venkatarao, also contested and won from Gajapathinagaram in 1999 as a member of the Congress Party. Sanyasi Naidu remained active in the Congress party until 2005, after which he chose to retire from politics.
The last rites of Sanyasi Naidu will take place on Monday in his native village of Challapet, located in the Mentada Mandal.